Winter storm hits North Dakota as work week wraps up

A winter storm was bringing another round of wet, heavy snow to North Dakota as the work week ended.
Much of the state was under a weather warning or advisory, with 6-10 inches of snow expected in a large area, along with wind gusts up to 50 mph. The heaviest band of snow was forecast for the region from Devils Lake to Wahpeton.
Freezing rain also was a possibility in some areas.
The state Transportation Department advised no travel in northwestern and central North Dakota. Motorists in other areas were advised to travel with caution.
Williston State College closed its campus early. Some elementary and secondary schools also closed.
