Wayne Huizenga, who built his fortune from trash, dies at 80

FILE- This Sept. 16, 2007, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga on the sidelines before a football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died. Valerie Hinkell, a longtime assistant to Huizenga, said Friday that he died Thursday night, March 22, 2018, at his South Florida home. He was 80. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo