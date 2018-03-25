Yellowstone's Fishing Bridge set for repair work this year

The National Park Service is planning repairs to Yellowstone National Park's Fishing Bridge that will mean traffic delays and interruptions this year on the park's eastern access road.
The Cody Enterprise reports that the long-planned and discussed project means Cody residents and tourists will not be able to drive into Yellowstone from the east side after Oct. 15. Normally, traffic is shut down for the winter during the first week in November.
Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk says work should begin in May and could take two years.
Wenk says traffic will be paused for no more than 20 minutes at a time but overnight shutdown of the road is possible.
Travelers coming to the park from Cody have alternate access to Yellowstone through Cooke City, Montana, and the Northeast Gate.
