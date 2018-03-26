Business

Culvert collapse forces officials to close road

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 12:16 AM

BRENTWOOD, N.H.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has closed a road in Brentwood because of a culvert collapse.

WMUR-TV reports officials closed a portion of North Road in Brentwood over the weekend to repair it. Transportation officials will install a steel plate until the culvert is permanently replaced. The repairs could take several days.

Officials aren't sure what caused the collapse.

Brentwood police officer Jeremy Worcester says road is impassable. Worcester says the closure will probably affect the morning commute for residents.

