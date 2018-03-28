FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, ride designer Jeffery Henry looks over his creation, the world's tallest waterslide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 26, 2018, in Cameron County, Texas.
FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, ride designer Jeffery Henry looks over his creation, the world's tallest waterslide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 26, 2018, in Cameron County, Texas. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, ride designer Jeffery Henry looks over his creation, the world's tallest waterslide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 26, 2018, in Cameron County, Texas. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo

Business

3 people face charges in waterslide death of Kansas boy, 10

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 01:04 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Three people have been indicted in the death of a 10-year-old Kansas boy on what was promoted as the world's largest waterslide.

The Kansas attorney general's office says Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Jeffrey Henry and ride designer John Schooley are charged with reckless second-degree murder in the indictment unsealed Tuesday. The charges stem from the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab, who was decapitated when his raft went airborne at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The grand jury last week also indicted the park and its former operations manager, Tyler Austin Miles, on 20 felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Miles' attorney says he was released on $50,000 bond. Henry was ordered held without bond and prosecutors say Schooley is not in custody.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  