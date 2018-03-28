Business

Damaged Ohio-Kentucky bridge to remain shut until June

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 10:07 AM

COVINGTON, Ky.

A damaged Ohio River bridge that connects Covington, Kentucky, to Cincinnati will remain closed until June.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Kentucky transportation officials made the decision this week.

The 120-year-old Roebling Bridge was closed last week, first to vehicle traffic and then to pedestrians, after a crash damaged a steel support structure.

Covington police say a driver of an illegal taxi service was transporting two passengers when his car lost control and struck the bridge. The driver fled on foot. A female passenger was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No arrests or citations have been made in the incident.

  Comments  