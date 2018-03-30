AP-NORC/MTV Poll: Young people run from Trump

In this Feb. 15, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room at the White House, in Washington, about the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Fla. A majority of young people believe President Donald Trump is racist, dishonest and “mentally unfit” for office. That’s according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV. It finds the nation’s youngest potential voters are more concerned about the Republican’s performance in the White House than older Americans. The survey also finds that more than 7 in 10 Americans between the ages of 15 and 34 say Trump “doesn’t reflect my personal values.” Carolyn Kaster AP Photo