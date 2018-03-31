Architect Jonathan Garland poses for a photo on the construction site of a building he helped design in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Garland’s fascination with architecture started early: He spent much of his childhood designing Lego houses and gazing at Boston buildings on rides with his father away from their largely-minority neighborhood. As a teenager, Garland took drafting classes at a vocational high school, then attended Boston Architectural College, but he didn’t see many who looked like him _ there were few black faces in classroom seats, and fewer teaching skills or giving lectures.
Architect Jonathan Garland poses for a photo on the construction site of a building he helped design in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Garland’s fascination with architecture started early: He spent much of his childhood designing Lego houses and gazing at Boston buildings on rides with his father away from their largely-minority neighborhood. As a teenager, Garland took drafting classes at a vocational high school, then attended Boston Architectural College, but he didn’t see many who looked like him _ there were few black faces in classroom seats, and fewer teaching skills or giving lectures. Charles Krupa AP Photo

Business

AP analysis: Blacks largely left out among high-paying jobs

By BOB SALSBERG and ANGELIKI KASTANIS Associated Press

March 31, 2018 08:20 AM

BOSTON

Fifty years after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King, black Americans are still struggling to gain a foothold in the nation's more prestigious and lucrative professions.

That's according to an Associated Press analysis of government data that found black workers are chronically underrepresented compared with whites in technology, business, life sciences, and engineering, among other occupations. Meanwhile, black are proportionately overrepresented in lower-wage fields, such as food service and maintenance.

In Boston — a hub for technology and innovation — white workers outnumber black ones by about 27-to-1 in computer- and mathematics-related professions, compared with the overall ratio of 9.5-to-1 for workers in the city. King earned his doctorate in Boston in the 1950s.

Experts cite numerous causes, including lack of educational opportunities and systemic discrimination in hiring and promotions.

