Industrial-scale pork on trial in federal nuisance lawsuits

FILE -This July 21, 2017 file photo shows young hogs at Everette Murphrey Farm in Farmville, N.C. A federal lawsuit starting in April 2018, in the country’s No. 2 pork-producing state is the first of a string of cases deciding whether open-air animal waste pits are such a nuisance that neighbors can’t enjoy their own property. The North Carolina trial’s outcome could shake the profits and change production methods of pork producers who have enjoyed legislative protection and promotion in one of the nation’s food centers. Gerry Broome AP Photo