Demolition has been completed on 1960s Hawaii hotel

A 1960s Hawaii hotel has been removed from the site where an education center will be constructed.
The only remnants left from the Keauhou Beach Hotel were piles of concrete that will be hauled away to be recycled, West Hawaii Today reported Friday.
Built in 1969, the hotel was in business for more than four decades before closing in October 2012.
A subsidiary of Kamehameha Schools purchased the property in 2004 for more than $26 million.
Never miss a local story.
Contractors began demolishing the building on the Big Island last year. From May to September, workers demolished the interior of the building during a soft demolition phase.
The hotel's exterior walls were torn down during the hard demolition phase, which began in November.
Workers used a high-reach excavator and other heavy machinery to take the building apart piece by piece. To limit the demolition's impact on the environment, a wrecking ball and explosives were not used.
The leftover concrete will likely be used as general fill material, pavement aggregate and material for drainage improvements.
"The vast majority is headed for another use. We are pretty adamant that we do things the right way so all the material will not end up in the landfill," said Crystal Kua, communications specialist for Kamehameha Schools.
The educational complex Kahaluu Ma Kai will replace the hotel. The facility plans to blend science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics education with traditional Hawaiian activities, officials said.
Officials expected the demolition work to cost about $11.5 million.
Comments