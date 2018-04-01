Iowa lawmaker closes chapter on bringing newborn to work

In this Feb. 20, 2018, photo, Rep. Megan Jones has her daughter, Alma Jones, at her House seat in the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Jones closed a chapter in her work life of regularly bringing along her newborn baby to the state Capitol. She started bringing her daughter, Alma, to the statehouse just a few weeks after giving birth on Jan. 24. Jones announced that Alma is now headed to her next adventure: day care. The Des Moines Register via AP Rodney White