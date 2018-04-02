10 Things to Know for Today

Costa Rica's newly elected president Carlos Alvarado of the Citizen Action Party kisses his wife Claudia Dobles before his winning speech after being declared the winner of the presidential election runoff in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Costa Rica's governing party won the big presidential election victory Sunday as many voters rejected an evangelical pastor who had jumped into political prominence by campaigning against same-sex marriage. Arnulfo Franco AP Photo