Kasich renews Ohio membership in bipartisan governors' group

FILE - In this March 21, 2018 file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, speaks at the first New Way California Summit, a political committee eager to reshape the state GOP, at the Hollenbeck Youth Center in Los Angeles. Kasich has restored Ohio's membership in the National Governors Association as he seeks to shore up credibility for bipartisan deal-making that could bolster a 2020 bid for president. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo