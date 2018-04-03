Business

Saudi coalition says Yemeni rebels attack Saudi oil tanker

The Associated Press

April 03, 2018 10:51 AM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says Houthi rebels have attacked a Saudi oil tanker, causing "minor damage."

The coalition statement says the attack occurred in international waters on Tuesday near the Red Sea port of Hodeida. It did not provide further details on the weapon used or the extent of the damage.

The coalition says a naval ship belonging to a member country rapidly intervened, without giving further details.

Spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki says a coalition naval ship accompanied the oil tanker until it completed its navigation north. Al-Malki described it as a "terrorist attack" that threatens ships entering the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait, used for oil shipments from the Gulf to Europe.

