Worker at Boston-area casino construction site dies

A worker helping to build a new casino in the Boston area has died.
A spokesman for Wynn Boston Harbor says the 56-year-old man, who was later identified as Joe Teixeira, died on Wednesday.
Teixeira had been injured while operating an excavator at the site the day before. The Seekonk man was a four-year employee of J. Derenzo Companies. An investigation into his death is ongoing.
A Wynn spokesman on Wednesday called it "a very sad day for everyone at Wynn Boston Harbor."
The $2.4 billion waterfront casino in Everett, just north of Boston, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019. Wynn Resorts has said it's considering renaming the resort as founder Steve Wynn faces allegations of sexual misconduct.
