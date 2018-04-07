How Nike dominated Oregon high schools in 1 fell swoosh

In this March 8, 2018, photo, a Barlow High School basketball player is shown at the 6A Boys Basketball Championships in Portland, Ore. Nike dominates Oregon's high school marketplace, inking deals to exclusively outfit 93 percent of all large public institutions that hold apparel agreements, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Swooshes appear on prep uniforms from Pendleton to Portland to Central Point _ and nearly everywhere in between. The Oregonian via AP Beth Nakamura