Correction: Depression-Forgotten Black Workers story

In a photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library, James "Big Jim" Richardson is photographed outside a cabin in Michigan in 1936. The university has acquired a trove of photos capturing a place and time largely overlooked by history: black Civilian Conservation Corps camps during the Great Depression. The photos are the only known images of the state's segregated, all-black camps. President Franklin Roosevelt established the corps in the early 1930s to employ a "vast army" of unemployed men and restore national resources. Bentley Historical Library via AP)