Under Trump, new transportation grants ditch bikes, walkways

FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, construction workers prepare for the teardown of a U.S. 75 bridge deck over Southwest Boulevard in Tulsa, Okla. In the Trump era, a popular $500 million transportation grant program is focused more on funding projects in rural areas that turned out for Trump. The result is more road and rail projects in red states like Idaho, North Dakota, and Oklahoma _ and fewer “greenways,” “complete streets,” and bike lanes. Tulsa World via AP Matt Barnard