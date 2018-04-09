Court: Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages

In this Jan. 21, 2017 photo provided by Aileen Rizo, Rizo, along with her daughters Diana Acosta, 10, center, and Vivan Acosta, 6, right, attend the national Women's March in Fresno, Calif. Relying on women's previous salaries to determine their incomes at new jobs perpetuates longstanding disparities in the wages of men and women and is illegal when it results in higher pay for men, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday, April 9, 2018, in a novel opinion that aims to address the "financial exploitation of working women." The unanimous ruling by an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came in the case of a California school employee who learned over lunch with colleagues in 2012 that she made thousands less than her male counterparts. Aileen Rizo took a job as a math consultant in Fresno County in 2009 after working for several years in Arizona. Aileen Rizo via AP)