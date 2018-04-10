Democrats cite differences in final Ohio governor's debate

Four Democrats battling for their party's nomination in the race for Ohio governor are emphasizing their differences ahead of the May 8 primary.
Former federal consumer protection chief Richard Cordray pointed to his experience during a Tuesday night debate on Miami University's Middletown campus, including winning two statewide elections.
Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIN'-ich) says he can take Ohio in a new direction and that he's been a leader in pushing for a statewide ban on assault-style weapons.
Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill is calling for legalizing marijuana and building more state mental health hospitals, while state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (SHEE'-uh-vohn-ee) says he'll be a fighter with fresh approaches.
Attorney General Mike DeWine is seeking the Republican nomination against Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.
