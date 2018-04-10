FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray speaks after receiving the endorsement of Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley during a news conference in Cincinnati. Ohio’s governor races have been heating up as early voting begins and the candidates begin the stretch drive to the May 8 primary.
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray speaks after receiving the endorsement of Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley during a news conference in Cincinnati. Ohio’s governor races have been heating up as early voting begins and the candidates begin the stretch drive to the May 8 primary. John Minchillo, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray speaks after receiving the endorsement of Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley during a news conference in Cincinnati. Ohio’s governor races have been heating up as early voting begins and the candidates begin the stretch drive to the May 8 primary. John Minchillo, File AP Photo

Business

Democrats cite differences in final Ohio governor's debate

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

April 10, 2018 08:06 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio

Four Democrats battling for their party's nomination in the race for Ohio governor are emphasizing their differences ahead of the May 8 primary.

Former federal consumer protection chief Richard Cordray pointed to his experience during a Tuesday night debate on Miami University's Middletown campus, including winning two statewide elections.

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIN'-ich) says he can take Ohio in a new direction and that he's been a leader in pushing for a statewide ban on assault-style weapons.

Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill is calling for legalizing marijuana and building more state mental health hospitals, while state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (SHEE'-uh-vohn-ee) says he'll be a fighter with fresh approaches.

Attorney General Mike DeWine is seeking the Republican nomination against Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

  Comments  