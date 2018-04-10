Big brother is watching the NHL game, faster than ever

FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. NHL executives, coaches and players are quick to say the game is played faster than ever. Technology is available to track how fast players are skating, how hard they're shooting and how quickly they're getting the puck from end to end. "That's the next wave," Vegas general manager McPhee acknowledged. As the expansion team prepares for the playoffs, McPhee was not interested in sharing any secrets. "I don't tell people what we do," McPhee said. John Locher, File AP Photo