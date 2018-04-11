Seattle NHL expansion group names Tod Leiweke team president

Tod Leiweke, right, gives a wave as he walks with majority owner David Bonderman after a news conference at Chihuly Garden and Glass naming Leiweke as the president and CEO for a prospective NHL expansion hockey team, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Seattle. Leiweke is the brother of Tim Leiweke, the CEO of the group heading the redevelopment of the arena which would serve as a home for a new team. The group is seeking to have a team awarded in time to begin play in 2020. Elaine Thompson AP Photo