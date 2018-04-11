Oil company with checkered history hit with $12.5M fine

FILE - In this March 13, 2008, file ph too, workers use a guzzler vacuum to suck oil soaked sediment from a creek in Santa Maria, Calif., after oil spilled into the creek from a Greka Oil & Gas Inc. facility. The California oil company with a long history of safety violations and regulatory lapses was hit with a record $12.5 million fine by state regulators Wednesday, April 11, 2018, for nearly 1,500 violations in the past year at an oil field in Orange County. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo