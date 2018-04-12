Cyprus leaders' meeting aims to restart peace talks

The chief negotiator for Greek Cypriots in ethnically-split Cyprus Andreas Mavroyiannis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Mavroyiannis says next week's meeting between the rival Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders aims to pave the way for a full resumption of stalled reunification talks. Petros Karadjias AP Photo