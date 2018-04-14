Aspen Skiing Co. engages activism beyond outdoor issues

In this March 4, 2018 photo, Aspen Skiing Co. CEO Mike Kaplan poses at Aspen Highlands in Aspen, Colo. Kaplan and his company have come a long way in their activism, stepping, purposefully, into the spotlight on testy issues and becoming arguably the most politically active of Colorado's large outdoor industry businesses. The resort now champions some of the nation's most divisive topics, from immigration to climate change and LGBTQ rights. The Denver Post via AP Jesse Paul