The Latest: Kentucky lawmakers finish tax hike veto override

FILE - In this April 2, 2018 file photo, teachers from across Kentucky fill the state Capitol to rally for increased funding and to protest last minute changes to their state funded pension system in Frankfort, Ky. A public employee pension crisis for state governments has deepened to a record level even after nearly nine years of economic recovery for the nation, according to a study released Thursday, April 12, 2018, leaving many states especially vulnerable if the economy hits a downturn. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo