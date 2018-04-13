New Mexico candidate's disclosures satisfy regulator

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 21, 2018 file photo shows Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-Alamogordo, chair of the House Regulatory and Public Affairs Committee, listens to testimony about a "three-strikes" proposal aimed at violent offenders in Santa Fe, N.M. Documents show that Herrell failed to disclose her real estate company earned nearly $500,000 in state contracts. Russell Contreras,File AP Photo