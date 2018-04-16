Shares in ad giant WPP fall amid breakup speculation

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of WPP, visits the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Martin Sorrell is stepping down as chief executive of WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, following allegations of personal misconduct. Sorrell, who led WPP for the past 33 years, had been accused of misuse of company assets. He resigned in the evening of Saturday, April 14, 2018 after the investigation concluded. Mark Lennihan, file AP Photo