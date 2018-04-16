American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program

FILE - This Jan. 21, 2015, file photo, shows a sign for American Express outside a New York business. American Express is ending its frequent-shopper program Plenti, despite years of marketing and high-profile partners like RiteAid, ExxonMobil and Macy's. The Plenti program will end on July 10, 2018, the company announced in a tweet Monday, April 16. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo