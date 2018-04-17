FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, the logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Business

Goldman reports 26 percent surge in profits, helped by taxes

The Associated Press

April 17, 2018 08:16 AM

NEW YORK

Investment bank Goldman Sachs is reporting that its first quarter profits rose by 26 percent, helped by a lower tax bill and a surge in market volatility.

Goldman earned $2.83 billion, or $6.95 a share, compared with $2.26 billion, or $5.15 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results topped analysts' forecasts, who were looking for Goldman to earn $5.58 a share, according to FactSet.

Revenue increased across its businesses, but most notably in trading, which saw net revenues rise 31 percent from a year earlier. Goldman also said its tax bill will be sharply lower this year, which helped boost its results as well.

