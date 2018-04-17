Researchers: Silk Road projects give China strategic benefit

FILE - In this May 14, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at the opening of the Belt and Road Forum is displayed on a big screen near decorations depicting Chinese Admiral Zheng He who commanded expeditionary voyages across Asia and East Africa in the 15th century and a modern high speed train in Beijing, China. A new study says the massive Chinese infrastructure program called the "Belt and Road Initiative" that Beijing says is aimed at promoting global trade and economic growth is actually intended to expand the country's political influence and military presence. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo