TaskRabbit offline after security breach

FILE - This June 3, 2015, file photo shows an Ikea store in Miami. TaskRabbit says it's investigating a cybersecurity incident that has caused it to shut down its online on-demand services platform. The Ikea-owned service has been offline since Monday, April 16, 2018, and showed no signs of restarting Tuesday. A notice sent to users advises them to change their passwords if they use the same password on other sites. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo