Facebook introduces new privacy safeguards in Europe

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. A propaganda expert who has studied Cambridge Analytica says the company helped Donald Trump’s presidential campaign use false statements and anti-Muslim messages to spread fear and resentment in swing states he needed to win. Cambridge Analytica did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press on the submission. However, it has denied it used the data scraped from an app that obtained material from Facebook users in the Trump campaign. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo