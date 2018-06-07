Hendrick Automotive eyes a new Rock Hill dealership. It isn't alone.

A new car dealership and a massive warehouse may be on their way to Rock Hill.

Hendrick Automotive Group is looking to combine and annex 19 acres on Red River Road, just off the intersection with Dave Lyle Boulevard.





"The plan is to combine all of these parcels together, to create a development site for a new automotive dealership," said Eric Hawkins, city planner.

Hendrick owned property to the north, and recently bought two homes to add to the land. The plan also allows for "associated uses," Hawkins said, such as a collision center.

Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive has close to 100 dealerships in more than a dozen states. The company website lists Hendrick Automotive as the largest privately held auto dealership group in the country. Sites include Hendrick Collision Center of Rock Hill and Honda Cars of Rock Hill.

A separate annexation request involves 33 acres at 2618 Eden Terrace, and a portion of 566 Corporate Boulevard.

McCraney Property Co. is looking to add a 275,000-square-foot industrial warehouse, with access from Corporate and Cel-River Road.

The site has two small creek crossings that could affect how it develops.

Properties to the north and west of the site are "predominately industrial uses," Hawkins said, and Riverwalk industrial space is to the south. The county zoning would allow for the site. Bringing it into Rock Hill allows the infrastructure to support it.

"In order to get city utilities, city water and sewer, this property needs to be annexed, because it is contiguous to the city," Hawkins said.

At 275,000 square feet, the warehouse site would be significant in size.

The Baxter Hood Center, the largest meeting site in York County, offers less than a sixth of that square footage. The Lowenstein Building, the redeveloped mill site at the heart of Knowledge Park project, comes in at 228,000 square feet.

TAG Ventures wants to bring in a smaller property, needed as part of a larger development. A quarter acre at 1191 S. Anderson Road will be added to property just annexed at Galleria Boulevard and Anderson. A church and resale site just to the east provided the quarter acre. A QuikTrip sits to the other side of the development.





In the earlier annexation, a project leader stated the property would be used for a drive-thru restaurant. The main entrance would be off Galleria Boulevard.

About 10 more acres could be added in at 375 Baskins Road and unaddressed, adjacent property. B&D Apartment Properties is looking to annex. The site is just north of Dave Lyle, across from Manchester Meadows.

East Gate Villas and its 66 apartments are included. The change aligns the site with Manchester Meadows, which was rezoned last year. It also fills in gaps in city limits.

"That will get rid of a small piece of general commercial zoning that we're trying to phase out," Hawkins said.





Decisions on the annexations are likely to come up at the June 25 Rock Hill City Council meeting.