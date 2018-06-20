Fixing a massive NYC plumbing leak, 55 stories underground

In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 photo, a tunnel worker fixes "bumps" in the rail of a 2.5-mile bypass tunnel being dug for the Delaware Aqueduct, in Marlboro, N.Y. Hard-hat workers are toiling deep underground, 55 stories beneath the Hudson River, to eliminate gushing leaks in an aging tunnel that carries half the city's water supply over 85 miles from Catskill Mountain reservoirs. Julie Jacobson AP Photo