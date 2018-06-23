Hurricanes get Hamilton in 5-player trade with Flames

In this March 26, 2018 photo Calgary Flames' Dougie Hamilton waits for the puck to drop during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles. The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Hamilton as part of a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames at the NHL draft. Carolina got Hamilton, winger Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox from Calgary for center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin. Jae C. Hong AP Photo