Etihad to loan pilots to competing UAE airline Emirates

FILE- In this Nov. 17, 2013 file photo, Emirati officials greet each other in front of an Emirates Airbus A380 on display during the opening day of the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Abu Dhabi-based long-haul carrier Etihad will loan pilots to competing Dubai-based Emirates under a new program. Emirates acknowledged the program in a statement Sunday, June 24, 2018. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo