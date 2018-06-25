Editorials from around Ohio

Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:
The Blade, June 24
Who hasn't lost patience with kids engrossed in video games and exclaimed in frustration, "Agh! You're addicted to those things!"?
The World Health Organization has now backed up what you might have meant as a hyperbolic diagnosis. The agency now will recognize compulsive gaming as a mental health condition.
Before you snatch the smartphone or game controller out of your seemingly addicted teenager's hands, though, keep in mind that legitimate compulsive gaming disorder is believed to afflict only about 3 percent of gamers.
Also, keep in mind that the American Psychiatric Association has not gone so far as the WHO in declaring gaming addiction a medical condition.
What is important to recognize in the WHO designation is that obsessive gaming can lead to some very real problems. If a gaming habit interferes with school or work, relationships, or socialization, the games have become a problem. Maybe even if the gamer does not technically have an addiction, knowing that gaming is disrupting life this way can help families intervene.
What is needed now is more research into the nature of compulsive gaming and what kinds of therapies or treatments will help those who are afflicted.
The (Findlay) Courier, June 22
Fighting illegal drug activity is a never-ending battle that happens everywhere in Ohio. But, sometimes, it seems like Hancock County attracts more than its share.
The latest case in point: This week's grand jury indictments involving five residents of Apopka, Florida, on first-degree felony aggravated possession of drug charges. The offenses involve two kilograms of methamphetamine recovered within our county's borders on June 3.
As if that wasn't enough, another indictment handed up this week involved a seizure of more than 27 grams of cocaine. Both cases suggest a re-emergence of substances we've seen here many times before.
The enforcement efforts, though, come with a considerable cost. If the cases brought this week stay here and are not transferred to federal court, county taxpayers will foot much of the bill for indigent defense, jail costs and prosecution. Those who live in Hancock County and pay taxes should view that as part of the cost of living at a crossroads — and in a top micropolitan community.
The Lima News, June 22
Legal analysts heralded Thursday's Supreme Court decision about online shoppers paying sales tax as a victory for states. We herald it as a victory for you, the taxpayer, and our communities.
The transition from brick-and-mortar stores to online shopping created a topsy-turvy world. Out-of-town behemoths had the advantage on the final price you paid, since they didn't charge a sales tax unless they kept a physical presence somewhere in Ohio. The little guy, your neighbor running a local store, had the disadvantage because he had no choice but to charge and pass on the sales tax.
It's been that way since a 1992 ruling. As an example of how outdated that logic was, it focused more on catalog sales, a now-nostalgic service that predates the modern internet.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on the South Dakota v. Wayfair case Thursday. It evens the playing field entirely. If the online retailer can still win on price and service, good for him. If the local retailer convinces people he's the better option, that's great too. At least now everyone's judged on the same things. Both pay their share toward our governance and infrastructure.
The (Ashtabula) Star-Beacon, June 21
On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order to halt an abominable practice that never should have been implemented and announced the administration will stop separating parents and children at the border.
As the images poured out from the border and the truth of what was happening there became known, our nation was presented with a choice. We can be a country that does what is right and protects children, regardless of where they're born. Or, we can be a nation that rips children away from their families and uses them as human shields or negotiating chips. We cannot be both.
Everyone in this country now, except those 100 percent descended from Native Americans, has immigrant blood in his or her veins. We all come from immigrants, and many here today are second- or third-generation Americans who knew relatives that immigrated here. Everyone wants to believe their ancestors came to this country legally and while many did, others, desperate for a new, better life, did what those at the southern border are doing now.
What children along the border endured was wrong and will long be a stain on America. We came perilously close to becoming a nation that no longer wants to do right by children — and we should have zero tolerance for that.
