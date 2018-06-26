Do you really know what your kid's doing on that smartphone?

Rich Wistocki, a retired cybercrime detective who now consults with and trains educators, parents, kids and law enforcement on digital safety, demonstrates a parental monitoring app at his webcasting studio in Lockport, Illinois, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Wistocki, now head of Be Sure Consulting, says all parents should put monitoring apps on their kids' phones. The apps allow parents to monitor activity, approve apps and track their kids' location. Martha Irvine AP Photo