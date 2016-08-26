Business

August 26, 2016 10:41 AM

Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Wheat for Sept. delivery was 5.50 cents hlower at $3.9560 a bushel; Sept. corn was .50 cent higher at $3.2420 bushel; Sept. oats was 2.50 cents lower at $1.70 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans gained 2 cents to $10.0020 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork prices were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .18 cent lower at $1.1230 a pound; August feeder cattle was .03 cent lower at $1.4178 pound; October lean hogs gained 2.70 cents to to $.6140 a pound.

