Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery was 5.50 cents hlower at $3.9560 a bushel; Sept. corn was .50 cent higher at $3.2420 bushel; Sept. oats was 2.50 cents lower at $1.70 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans gained 2 cents to $10.0020 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork prices were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
August live cattle was .18 cent lower at $1.1230 a pound; August feeder cattle was .03 cent lower at $1.4178 pound; October lean hogs gained 2.70 cents to to $.6140 a pound.
