How a working-class kid became one of Philly's most successful developers

PHILADELPHIA - Growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, with a drycleaner father and a stay at home mom, Carl Dranoff didn't come from money. But he managed to make plenty of it. So how does a guy with no money get enough money to be a developer?
Dranoff, founder and chief executive of Dranoff Properties explains.
"We didn't have very much money. I had to do everything on my own," said Dranoff, 69.
He worked as an engineer but soon realized he wanted to be the boss, not just part of a crew. "I thought I had to get a business degree to really be in charge and know more about business."
Dranoff got that degree, from Harvard - and his Harvard MBA turned out to be the ticket to his career.
Q: How so?
A: My first job after Harvard MBA was working for an entrepreneurial developer based outside of Philadelphia. His name was Jack W. Blumenfeld, and this was 1972. He was the largest builder of multi-family buildings in the state of Pennsylvania. Not a name well-known today.
I started out as being Jack's assistant, but then I became the person in charge of leasing up a building we were working on. So, I had to know the building and be familiar and be knowledgeable about the city and what the customers wanted, and what the rents had to be, and how to rent the apartments. The biggest impediment to leasing that building up was that people thought it was too far from downtown.
This is 1972. The core of the city was right around City Hall. All the office buildings were clusters. So people thought it was too far away, but regardless, we finished the building. We leased it up. Then, in about 1974 when that was completed, I got the urge to begin my own business. I just thought, "I see the way Jack did it. I see what he's doing. I think I can do the same thing. I think I have the ability to be an entrepreneur."
Q: Why did Jack pick you?
A: I think he probably saw the entrepreneur in me because he was an entrepreneur. He didn't come from money. He actually started out as a pipe contractor. He would install pipes in the ground for the city streets. Then he went into building. He was a self-made man, and he had no help. He just did it. I think he saw something in me. Maybe the fact that I was an entrepreneur at heart, but also that I had these skills. He wanted to professionalize his company, and he thought that having that stamp of Harvard MBA on me would help to project his company to the outside world in a better fashion.
Q: I'm sure the knowledge you gained studying for your Harvard MBA was useful, but ...
A: It was the credential that got me in the door.
Q: Right. It got him what he needed.
A: Right. It was his message to the world that we were a sophisticated company, if someone with a Harvard MBA is working for us. Labels can do that. It can be superficial, but it got him what he wanted. It got me what I wanted. Then I ended up starting my own company.
Q: How did you get money for that business? What was the first thing you built?
A: The first thing I built were town homes in Pine Hill, N.J. I knew that I really couldn't get started unless I went cold turkey and quit my job because starting a real estate project is all encompassing. You have to be all-in to do it, and you have to find the site. Make sure you can build something on it, in other words, get zoning and the approvals. You have to have the concept for what you're doing. You got to get the financing for it. Then you got to build it. Then you've got to market it, and ultimately deal with the consumers who are renting or buying.
Q: How did you get the money?
A: It was dialing for dollars. I called everybody I knew, and said that I was starting a company. By that time, I had identified a site that I wanted to build, which was this site, it was about 40 acres, and it was for sale. I went around. I spoke to brokers for six months. I found out everything that was for sale, and then I found this site. I had all the approvals for about 120 townhouses, and I thought it was a great site. I loved it. It was in a forest. I could be environmental. I could put the townhouses among the trees, and deliver something that was not then available in South Jersey. To get the money to do it, I called everyone I knew, and one of the people who I called, who's an attorney, had investors that he had put into other projects. He arranged to invest half a million dollars into this project, which was a lot of money.
Q: How did you feel when that happened?
A: I felt like I was now on my way. I elevated myself from being an employee to being a company.
Q: Did you feel like that your stomach turned into a knot?
A: Yes. Of course. Because now everything was on me, and I had to make sure that I performed because people were investing in me. I mean they liked the project, but mainly they were investing in me. At the end of the day, you can have a great project, and not a great developer, and ...
Q: You can screw everything up?
A: That's right. I didn't want to let people down. I've always been very conscientious about under-promising and over delivering. Then the next thing I had to do was get a loan because that was an investor, so I had to borrow money also. Being the only guy without a balance sheet was not that easy, but there were a lot of small banks in Philadelphia at that time. One of those banks was Industrial Valley Bank, known as IVB.
Q: I remember.
A: I knew the guy because he had done some work with the loan officer with Blumenfeld. He realized that I was able to attract investor money, and I had this great site, and they decided to lend me $3 million. That was a lot of money. Then I was off and running with my first project, and fortunately it was successful, but I learned a hard lesson on that project, which is, in our business, you have to expect the expected, or a lot of environmental things that happen that are totally not within your control.
Q: What happened?
A: The Arab Oil Embargo. Gas shortages. So, I was building homes that you needed a long drive to get to. For about six months I couldn't get anyone to come visit my subdivision. It was bad. People couldn't get gas. They were rationing. So, I learned a first hard lesson of real estate development: "(Stuff) happens," and you need to have a Plan B and a Plan C because we're in a very cyclical industry.
By the very nature of it, it goes up and down. Then beyond that, there are other things that you can't control. 9/11 was another example. That happened when I was about to launch a building in Camden, and we were very close to starting the building, and the banks closed. I mean literally, you couldn't get money. Our economy was so frozen for six months that banks no matter whether you had a commitment, it didn't matter. The banks closed for business, and everything was delayed.
Fortunately, at that point, I had staying power, and I could afford a delay. As it turned out in Pine Hill, I was able to sell the townhouses eventually. It took longer, but I eventually did sell them, and then I went on to do another project.
Q: Did you repay everybody?
A: Everyone was repaid. It was fine, but I could never find enough money to put in my pocket. I would finish the project, and have no money left over. My costs would be higher than I thought, and it would take longer, and I did two projects on my own. Then I got married, and when I got married I had to really take stock of things because I needed to make sure I could bring the money home. We wanted to have a family, and so ...
Q: You were literally bringing no money home?
A: I was bringing a salary home. I was making some money, but I wasn't able to get that big stockpile of money to start my new project with. I would still have to go after investors, and kind of going in circles. I decided that I would deviate, and stop being an entrepreneur for a couple of years and get a job that could pay me a higher salary, and be more predictable. It was a very good decision because the company I joined, I learned so much. That company was Kaufman and Broad Homes (now KB Home). At the time they were the largest homebuilder in the United States. In fact, they were the first homebuilder to go public. Eli Broad started the company when he was my age. He had the idea of setting up divisions in different cities and states, and he became large and successful and went public, and had become the largest homebuilder in the United States at one point.
I went to work for Kaufman and Broad for the reason that I wanted to get a predictable salary, but I had an amazing position. I was the director of land acquisition, and we were buying track land all over New Jersey. This was 1978. Do you remember what happened in New Jersey in 1978?
Q: What happened?
A: Gambling passed. It actually passed in 1976. Atlantic City was just on its backside, just like they are now, but it was way worse back then. A major investment in Atlantic City at that point was when someone painted their front porch. That's how bad it was. But gambling passed, and then Resorts International came in from the Caribbean and opened the first casino in 1978. I convinced the folks from Kaufman and Broad that they should start up a division in Atlantic City and capture what was going to come out of that place. They agreed with me and put me in charge of it. So, from 1978 to 1981, I ran the South Jersey division of Kaufman and Broad Homes. I was able to really buy the land and develop. I had a lot more capital available from the big companies. So, I was able to basically mass produce homes in South Jersey.
Q: Meanwhile, how much of your salary did you set aside to fund your next big dream?
A: Not that much. I mean, I had some savings set aside.
Q: I thought your goal was in this period was to amass a stockpile so didn't have to borrow every cent?
A: But I didn't make enough. I'm going to get to the next phase. I'm still in my early stage now. I'm not even 30, and I have a lot of responsibility. I'm building homes all over South Jersey. I'm talking about hundreds of homes that I was in charge of building. I got great experience because that's a big difference between mass production and one-off homes. We had to buy our materials six months in advance to make sure we had lumber and the drywall. So the thought process, the planning and the delivery and making sure everything showed up on time, and the customers got their homes in time was a fantastic experience.
Then at the end of 1981, after four years, I said, "I've learned everything I'm going to learn here. It's been a great run. I'm now ready to be an entrepreneur again. I know so much more, and I have the training. I'm an engineer. I have the experience. I need to go back on my own."
So, I begin looking around for opportunities. This is 1981. I actually called up (builder) Bob Toll at the time. He was a small builder. He was big, but not (as big as he is) now, and I knew him from home-building associations. I called him, among many dozens of people I called. He said that he had a friend who just started a fledgling company for rehabbing historic properties and I should call him, and I did. I called him.
His name was Steve Solms and I met him. He called me right back because Bob was his good friend, and I went to see him a week later. He invited me to a 76ers game. He was a basketball fanatic and he had front row seats, so he invited me.
And I sat courtside, and I had my job interview on the seats of the stadium, and that night he hired me as executive vice president of the company. His background was sort of coming from the finance end, and I was coming from the production end - the technology of actually building buildings, which he had no knowledge of.
Q: Right. One guy gets the money. The other one understands buildings.
A: Exactly. So, we were dynamic duo. It was a perfect match for him and for me. He had formed a company. It was called Historic Landmarks for Living.
Q: But did you have an ownership stake?
A: Well, I did eventually. I started off as an executive, and within a year he made me a partner.
Q: That was the goal, wasn't it. Didn't you tell him you'd only come in under that circumstance?
A: Yes. Exactly. I said, "I will join you, and if things work out I want to be an owner," and I became a 35 percent owner of that company. That company, I'm pleased to say became the largest rehabber of historic buildings in the United States. When we were finished in 1989. We had rehabbed 66 buildings all across the eastern and western part of the country.
Want to be a success? Pay promptly, Philly developer says
Carl Dranoff, 69, a prominent developer in Philadelphia, went to Drexel for engineering, a fine career. But there was a problem with it, and Dranoff discovered it while doing one of his co-op assignments.
"I learned that engineers often work on very large projects and that you are a small cog on a big wheel," said Dranoff, chief executive of Dranoff Properties. "If you're building a bridge, there could be a hundred engineers working on it. I yearned to be in charge from the very beginning.
"When I was growing up, I always had an absolute passion for building model buildings. I had an HO train set up in my basement," he said. "I always like building my own train sets, building my own buildings, being in charge and creating my own little imaginary cities."
Q: How did growing up in Northeast Philadelphia influence you?
A: It was pretty darn good. There were hundreds of kids on my block. The playground was a block over. My elementary school was three blocks away. Our shopping area was three blocks away. So all my world was within walking distance. Looking where I am today, my passion is urban development. It's urban revitalization, because I still have that passion from growing up in this city: the love of this city, the love of the city streets, and the post office, the school, the police station - everything is walkable.
Q: You advanced through partnerships with people well-known in city real estate circles: Jack Blumenfeld, Stephen Solms and Ronald Rubin. They all saw something in you. Are you a good judge of character?
A: Anyone who starts out as an entrepreneur with nothing and builds a sizable company and a brand has to be a good evaluator of talent and character.
Q: Do you have an interview question that helps you evaluate?
A: I ask people to explain their typical day. I try to scratch beneath the surface of all the things they've gone through. So, I just start with what happens when you wake up. Do you eat breakfast? How do you get to work? How many meetings? I can usually evaluate them by how they spend their time. If their day is full of meetings, that would be a negative, because the way I run my life, my company and my personal relationships, meetings need to have a purpose. If you have too many meetings, then you're an insecure person. You're not decisive. We try to keep our company very nimble. The key to our success is that we've been able to turn on a dime.
Q: Any problem getting labor recently? We hear about shortages.
A: I don't have any problem. Workers and contractors like to work on my projects because I pay quickly. I figured this out a long time ago. If you have integrity, people respect you. The contractors, the subcontractors, the guys that run the plumbing companies, the electrical subs - they have payrolls to make. If I can pay them quickly, they appreciate it and they make sure I get their top-quality workforce.
Q: Speaking of workforce, your crews are all union. Any thoughts?
A: Wonderful workforce. Highly trained. I know there's a lot of debate about unions. They are expensive workers, but they are worth it because building high-rise buildings is not for the guy that was in gardening and now wants to be a concrete worker. This is tough work, highly skilled.
Q: How do you spend your Saturdays?
A: My favorite thing is to have a relaxing morning, catch up on reading, do some walking and then go for a nice brunch with my bride. Then, when I'm building a building, I normally visit that building on the weekend and do a walk-through. I start on the (top) floor, and I walk every floor, zigzagging. I start at one stair tower and walk to the other side. The (workers) know me in a good way. They know I'm seeing everything and I think people have pride in their buildings.
(Interview questions and answers have been edited for space.)
CARL DRANOFF
Home: Philadelphia
Family: Wife, Roberta; daughter, Julia Gutstadt.
Diplomas: Drexel University, engineering; Harvard, master's in business administration.
Binge watch: "Twilight Zone." ("It opens up your imagination and lets you see things through a different lens.")
DRANOFF PROPERTIES
What: Privately held residential real estate development with 100 employees.
Revenues: "Half a billion."
