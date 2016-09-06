Police charge swim instructor with having child pornography

A swim instructor has been charged with possessing child pornography after sheriff's deputies responding to a loud music complaint near Albany noticed pictures of nude, underage girls scrolling across his computer monitor.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office says deputies saw the pictures while speaking to 51-year-old William Moyer at his town of New Scotland home early Saturday.
Investigators seized several computers, external hard drives and other digital devices in the apartment. Authorities say Moyer told investigators he has been downloading child pornography for several years.
Authorities say Moyer teaches swim lessons to children between 3 and 15 years old at a family recreation center in the nearby town of Colonie (kahl-uh-NEE').
It wasn't immediately known if Moyer has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.
The recreation center says Moyer has been removed from its work schedule.
