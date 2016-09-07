Sweetgrass again being harvested on Corps of Engineers tract

Basket weavers are showing students the centuries-old tradition of harvesting sweetgrass in the South Carolina Lowcountry.
Weavers are harvesting on a tract owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near St. Stephen in Berkeley County on Wednesday. It's the third year in a row the site has been harvested. The grass is used in making the traditional baskets woven by slaves and their descendants on the sea islands of the Southeast.
The grass has been getting harder to find in recent years because of coastal development. Several years ago the Corps planted more than 13,000 plants in tracts from the North Carolina state line to Daufuskie Island.
More than 70 weavers are harvesting grass Wednesday and are showing students from Miracle Academy how they do so.
Comments