September 11, 2016 10:28 AM

Tribal college gets $500K to create new STEM-related degree

The Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town has received a $500,000 federal grant to create a new associates degree.

The Associated Press
NEW TOWN, N.D.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp say the grant will help the college develop an associate of science degree in sustainable energy technologies. The National Science Foundation awarded the grant.

Part of the grant is also meant to raise the community's awareness about opportunities on the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Hoeven says the grant will help the college recruit more students from the Three Affiliated Tribes "to help grow the number of STEM workers in the community where there is a growing number of energy related jobs."

The Fort Berthold Reservation, where the college is located, produces about 20 percent of the state's daily oil output.

