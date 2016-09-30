Highlands University gets new federal STEM grants

A new federal grant aimed to help women and Latino students at Highlands University earn degrees in science and technology.
The northern New Mexico school announced this week it was awarded a three-year, $740,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Minority Science and Engineering Improvement Program.
The university's vice president of strategic enrollment management Edward Martinez says the grant will help diversify the STEM workforce.
The grants will be administered through Highlands University's Achieving in Research, Math and Science Center.
Highlands established the Achieving in Research Math and Science Center in 2009 with a $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
Officials say since 2009, ARMAS has helped more than 1,700 students at Highlands.
