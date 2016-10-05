Tech executive donates $32 million to U of Illinois

A foundation run by University of Illinois graduate and technology executive Thomas Siebel is donating $25 million to the school for a new design center.
The university said Tuesday that the $48 million Siebel Center for Design at the Urbana-Champaign campus is intended to serve as a hub for the design of everything from technology such as cellular telephones to software, medicine and clean-water delivery systems.
Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2017. The school will pay the $23 million not covered by the donation.
Siebel founded Siebel Systems, a software company acquired by Oracle in 2006.
He donated $32 million to the university in 2001 to build what is now the Siebel Center for Computer Science.
