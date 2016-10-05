Manfred: Cards-Astros hacking decision during offseason

Major League Baseball plans to have a decision during the offseason on possible discipline stemming from the investigation of a St. Louis Cardinals employee who hacked into a Houston Astros computer system.
Former St. Louis scouting director Christopher Correa was sentenced in July to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay $279,038 in restitution after pleading guilty to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer from 2013 to at least 2014. When he pleaded guilty in January, Correa had maintained he found proprietary Cardinals' information in the Astros' database.
Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. had blamed the hack on "roguish behavior" by a handful of individuals.
"We are in the process of finishing up our investigation," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday. "I wish it had gotten a little more help a little sooner from the U.S. attorney's office. But the cards come up how they come up, and we're going to finish our investigation, and there will be a resolution of that during this offseason."
