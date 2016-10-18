Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity suspended at Missouri S&T

The Missouri University of Science and Technology has suspended the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity after two students were injured during an event last week at the fraternity house.
The university said in a news release Monday that campus police were notified Sunday and that an investigation is underway. The release offered no details about how the students were hurt or the extent of their injuries.
During the suspension, the fraternity won't be recognized as a student organization and won't have access to the Rolla university's facilities.
Missouri S&T Chancellor Cheryl Schrader said in the release that "behavior that poses a threat to the health and safety of our students will not be tolerated."
Officials with the fraternity's national headquarters didn't immediately respond to an email Tuesday from The Associated Press.
