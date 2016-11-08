The Latest: Trump wins Texas, extends GOP winning streak

The Latest on Election Day in Texas: (all times local):
8:05 p.m.
Donald Trump has locked up America's largest conservative state's 38 electoral votes despite indications Hillary Clinton could keep things competitive.
A Democrat hasn't won statewide office in Texas since 1994, the nation's longest losing streak. The state hasn't backed a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
But Trump's promises to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and his harsh immigration rhetoric could have conceivably hurt him since Texas is now about 39 percent Hispanic.
Some polls had also suggested a tightening Texas race even before a 2005 recording of Trump's crude comments about women surfaced roughly a month before Election Day.
Some national Republicans called on Trump to step aside as the party's nominee afterward — but, tellingly, few in Texas did.
---
8 p.m.
Activists say inoperative voting systems at more than five polling stations in Denton County may have disenfranchised hundreds of voters.
Maria Peralta, senior coordinator with the Washington, D.C.-based Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, says the Denton County problems were among more than 2,000 complaints from throughout Texas received by a national voting rights coalition hotline.
Dallas attorney Mandy Price, a member of the national Election Protection coalition, also complained that armed sheriff's deputies were dispatched to guard at least 30 polling stations in Denton County, mostly at schools. She said activists asked the county to remove the officers but it refused.
Peralta says, "We are concerned about the potential impact of people being intimidated."
County elections administrator Lannie Noble did not immediately return phone calls and email seeking comment.
Price said Noble told the coalition that the systems were restored and voters were given paper ballots to vote with during the system failure. She said she had reports of at least one polling station out of service for four-to-five hours — extending through lunch.
---
7:45 p.m.
Houston-area authorities say a man claiming to work for Donald Trump has been arrested for voter fraud.
Phillip Cook Jr. was arrested Tuesday after trying to vote for a second time at a polling station in an unincorporated area southwest of Houston.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says Cook told poll officials and sheriff's deputies that he was helping the Trump campaign and testing election security.
Trump has alleged widespread voter fraud and that there are insufficient safeguards to protect the integrity of the election.
---
7:25 p.m.
Lubbock businessman Jodey Arrington has won U.S. House District 19, a race in which the Republican did not face a Democratic challenger.
Arrington will succeed Republican Rep. Randy Neugebauer, who did not seek re-election.
Arrington is a former vice chancellor for research and commercialization at Texas Tech University. He is chairman of Scott Laboratories Inc., a company that commercializes medical-related technologies.
---
6:30 p.m.
A Fort Worth man says he hadn't voted for president in two decades before casting a ballot Tuesday for Libertarian Gary Johnson.
Mateo Marquez says the U.S. political system is broken but he wanted to send a message to his 9-year-old daughter that even if you don't like the leading candidates, it's important to participate in the election process.
Marquez, who wore a faded 1984 Reagan-Bush campaign T-shirt on Tuesday, is the chief executive of a company that produces videos for young children. He believes the tenor and language of the presidential race proved traumatizing to some children.
---
6 p.m.
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura have declined to vote for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.
Spokesman Freddy Ford says neither made presidential selections during early voting two weeks ago.
Ford says via email Tuesday: "President and Mrs. Bush voted 'None of the Above' for president and Republican down-ballot." That means Bush voted for GOP candidates in congressional and local races.
Neither had endorsed Trump, who was largely shunned by the Bush family. The exception was George W. Bush's nephew and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who has praised Trump at state GOP events.
In September, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said Bush's father, 92-year-old former President George H.W. Bush, told her at a Maine gathering that he was voting for Clinton. The family didn't confirm that, though.
---
5:30 p.m.
A Houston voter says he wants Hillary Clinton in the White House because she'll focus on improving education and providing jobs for lower-income Americans.
Kenny Brownfield says he was upset by comments Republican Donald Trump has made about minorities, believing they were racist in nature. The 39-year-old Brownfield says Trump's behavior has shown he doesn't have the qualities to be a leader.
Brownfield, who backs Democratic candidates, voted Tuesday at a Baptist church in Houston's Third Ward, a historically black neighborhood.
He believes the country will be able to move past the divisiveness of a contentious presidential campaign.
---
5 p.m.
Voting rights advocates say five Houston polling sites were affected by last-minute moves Tuesday that left many voters confused.
Spokesman Zenen Perez of the Texas Civil Rights Project says most of the changes were in predominantly black areas of the nation's fourth-largest city. Perez says voters in some cases were informed by hand-written signs posted on walls and trees.
Harris County elections spokesman Hector DeLeon said he had no information on the matter.
Anthony Gutierrez, executive director of the Texas chapter of Common Cause, says some people had to go to three different locations before they could vote.
Other complaints among about 1,400 calls received from Texas on an Election Day hotline set up by nonprofits included scattered reports of voting technology malfunctions and lines longer than an hour in parts of Houston and Dallas.
Gutierrez says many people complained of poll workers being misinformed about changes the state made after a federal court ruled Texas' voter ID law unconstitutional.
---
4:15 p.m.
A Republican voter in West Texas says the presidential campaign has highlighted how people get their information from those they know and trust rather than from the media or candidates themselves.
Chris Maserang cast his ballot Tuesday at a Lubbock church for Donald Trump, explaining that the FBI probe of Hillary Clinton's email only solidified his vote against her.
The 33-year-old Maserang sees Clinton as a used car salesman trying to sell a poor deal where customers may think they're getting something they can afford but ultimately end up paying more in interest.
But he adds that should Trump lose, he needs to quickly concede.
---
2:45 p.m.
Voting rights advocates say some Houston voters had their polling stations changed at the last minute and were informed by hand-written signs posted on walls and trees.
Spokesman Zenen Perez of the Texas Civil Rights Project says most of the changes were in predominantly black areas of the nation's fourth-largest city.
"Some people had to go three locations before they got to vote," said Anthony Gutierrez, executive director of the Texas chapter of Common Cause.
Election officials in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, did not immediately respond to AP calls seeking comment.
Other complaints among about 1,400 calls received from Texas on an Election Day hotline set up by nonprofits included scattered reports of voting technology malfunctions lines longer than an hour in parts of Houston and Dallas.
Gutierrez said many people complained of poll workers being misinformed about changes the state made after a federal court ruled Texas' voter ID law unconstitutional.
The poll workers were unaware they needed to provide voters who lacked photo IDs with "reasonable impediment forms" that allow them to vote, said Gutierrez.
"The public education campaign that the Secretary of State was supposed to have carried out was just underfunded and really poorly executed and has brought about massive amounts of confusion, it seems like," said Gutierrez.
On the last-minute polling station moves, Perez said the hotline had received six reports and "in some cases it was just a paper posted on a wall saying that polling station was closed without offering more information."
---
1:45 p.m.
One Dallas County precinct will be open two hours later than originally scheduled for voting because of the death of an election judge.
Grand Prairie police say officers on Tuesday morning located the man's body in his home, in a death from apparent natural causes.
Officials say voters were waiting outside the Betty Warmack Library when the election judge, who was authorized to open the polling site, never showed up. An alternate judge was summoned and voting began.
After the body was discovered, Dallas County officials secured a court order to extend the voting hours for Precinct 4502, which originally was to have been open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The new closing time was 9 p.m.
Grand Prairie police Officer Lyle Gensler identified the man who died as 60-year-old Gary Cox. Gensler says officials believe that Cox had some medical issues. Police did not elaborate.
---
9:45 a.m.
A woman in line to vote at George Bush High School in Richmond, near Houston, says machine problems forced dozens of people to leave in search of new places to cast their ballots.
Andrea Patience says as many as a 100 people were in line Tuesday morning when just one of the eight voting machines was working, then all of the machines crashed.
Patience says election officials advised the waiting voters and suggested at least one other place to vote. Patience says about half of the people waiting to vote — left.
Patience, a 50-year-old native of Jamaica who became an American about 15 years ago, says she waited in line for about an hour until the machines were fixed, around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.
The pharmacy technician, who says she's registered Democrat, then voted for Hillary Clinton for president. Patience says, as an immigrant, that she likes Clinton's proposals for immigration.
---
8:11 a.m.
The polls have opened across all of Texas on what's turned into a soggy Election Day for some voters.
The National Weather Service reported rain or misty conditions Tuesday morning in Dallas, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, Waco, Greenville and Kerrville.
Voters in Austin, Houston and San Antonio can expect a chance of thunderstorms through Tuesday night.
The polls close at 7 p.m.
---
7:09 a.m.
The polls have opened in Texas as voters make their choices for president and other elected offices.
The Secretary of State's Office says Texas had 15.1 million registered voters going into Tuesday's election.
Almost 4.5 million Texas residents cast early ballots in the state's 15 largest counties. Early voting ended Friday.
Experts say Texas should surpass its 2008 record of 8 million voters.
The polls are open until 7 p.m.
---
12:21 a.m.
There are no major statewide offices on the Texas ballot, and Republican Donald Trump is expected to win a fiercely conservative state that hasn't backed a Democrat since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
But could Hillary Clinton keep it competitive?
Will she be buoyed by Texas Hispanics spurred to register and vote after Trump's promises to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and harsh immigration rhetoric?
Could Trump uneasiness cost Republican Rep. Will Hurd his West Texas seat?
Hurd edged former Democratic Rep. Pete Gallego in 2014, and their rematch should be Texas' only competitive congressional race, though all 36 House seats are on Tuesday's ballot.
All Texas House seats and 16 state senators are also up for election. But no matter the outcome, both chambers should remain solidly Republican-controlled.
