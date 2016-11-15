Lyft lifts off with new look, beacons

Ride-hailing service Lyft, the underdog rival to Uber, is getting rid of its iconic pink moustache logo and replacing it with something more useful — beacons.
The light-up beacons, which Lyft calls "amps," will be on the dashboard of Lyft cars beginning Jan. 1 in New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
These beacons can communicate with people's smartphones using Bluetooth technology. With Lyft, it means having your driver's beacon — and your phone — light up a specific color once he or she is near.
Lyft says this will make it easier and safer for drivers and riders to find each other. This can be especially helpful at night, or in crowded areas where multiple people might be hailing a ride.
